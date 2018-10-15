‘DWTS’ Recap: The Most Shocking Elimination EVER On Trio Night

The Oct. 15 episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was jam-packed with epic trio dances featuring former contestants on the show, followed by a heartbreaking elimination. Find out who was sent home in our recap here!

Last week, we saw the first perfect score of the season! So what will this week bring? Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke danced their trio dance with all-star season Mirrorball Trophy winner Melissa Rycroft. They did a Cha Cha to “Wavey” by CliQ featuring Alika. “Lovely mix of steps, I would have liked a little more Cha Cha Cha content. But your bottom is the tops,” Len Goodman said. Bruno Tonioli said it was dead sexy. Carrie Ann Inaba congratulated him on holding it together with two hot women! They got a 24 out of 30.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong danced a Tango with Paralympic medalist and season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.” Bruno loved the “superb” choreography. Carrie Ann said he made Tinashe the star of the dance, which is hard to do in a trio. Len said it was “brilliant and well done.” They got a 26!

John Schneider and Emma Slater danced an Argentine Tango with NSYNC band member and season 4 runner-up Joey Fatone to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier. “It started out rough, and it was a little messy …but you showed us a new side and I appreciated it,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it had “passion and attack.” They got a 21!

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe danced a Salsa with fellow Harry Potter film star Scarlett Byrne (Pansy Parkinson) to “Black Magic” by Little Mix. “A polished performance and a great routine,” Len said. Bruno said every week she gets brighter and more confident. Carrie Ann said they did a great job. They got a 24!

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold did a Paso Doblé with fellow football player and season 24 winner Rashad Jennings to “Fire” by Barns Courtney. Before they even started practicing, DeMarcus dislocated his finger! GROSS! Once it was popped back into place, they got to work. “Awesome power, I loved the aggression but you can’t lose the artistry,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said Lindsay made their physicality shine but that DeMarcus lost some of himself in the dance. They got a 22!

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber danced a Charleston with fellow Olympian and season 20 star Nastia Liukin to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat. “Last week, you were really great and this week.. you were EVEN BETTER!” Carrie Ann raved. Len said it was fun and snappy. They got a 26!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a Salsa with R5 singer/Glee alumnus and season 20 runner-up Riker Lynch to “Adrenalina” by Wisin featuring Jennifer Lopez & Ricky Martin. “It was fast, it was clean, and it was in control,” Len said, adding that it was the best dance of the night! Bruno said it was electrifying! Carrie Ann said “everything was so in sync. It was absolutely perfect.” They got a near-perfect 29!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Salsa with fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jordan Kimball to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. “That was a unique experience. The timing? Non-existent. ” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said Jenna is the MVP for “working with that.” Len also praised Jenna for her work with a person who has no dance experience. They got a 15 out of 30. Ouch.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a Tango with dancer/actress/model Maddie Ziegler to “Move Your Body” by Sia. “Very strong, but I felt like there were 3 solos going on,” Carrie Ann said. “I enjoyed it, well done,” Len said. Bruno said there were brilliant moments. They got a 25!

Finally, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did a Cha Cha with violinist and season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. Len said he wanted more Cha Cha. They got a 20!

In the end, TINASHE and Brandon were eliminated! WHAT THE HECK!? Everyone was in shock, including the judges!