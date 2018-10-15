‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final Night Of Blind Auditions Begins

It’s the final night of Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’ ! After tonight, the teams will move on to The Battles! Find out who makes it to the next round by following along with our live blog for timely updates!

JOSH DAVIS — The 20-year-old Tennessee native is a trainer at the local YCMA when he’s not singing. He began singing in church, and explains that his town is so small that there is more churches than restaurants. Josh tells the story of when he was in a 3-man boy band, who was “supposed to be the One Direction of Christian music.” But, the band fell apart. He performs “Too Good At Goodbyes” by Sam Smith. — Chair turns (in order) Kelly, J. Hud — He chooses Team Kelly.

LISA RAMEY — She is a cabaret singer in New York City, who began singing at age nine. Lisa reveals how she was once homeless until her cabaret group asked her to be their front woman. She performs a rendition of Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma”. — Chair turns: None.

KATRINA CAIN — The Texas native has an amazing story. She sings in a band with her husband called, Tom Cat. — An electro-pop sound, that has a lot of synthesizer elements. But, she makes a living doing radio jingles, and even does a ton of country, despite not singing that genre. She performs “Rihannon” by Fleetwood Mack, while playing the keyboard. Katrina easily should have been a four-chair turn, but Kelly’s team is already full. Chair turns: J. Hud, Blake — She chooses Team Blake.

MATT JOHNSON — The Virginia native, 26, works at a winery full time and plays local gigs around town, but finally wants to chase his dreams to sing on the big stage. He explains how he had to move home and put a lot on hold to take care of his mother after she was diagnosed with cancer. He performs “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross and kills it with his deep range. — Chair turns: J. Hud. — Team J. Hud.

Here’s the team standings so far:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Delaney Silvernell; Kymberli Joye; Sandyredd; Erika Zade; Cody Ray Raymond; Abby Gates; Josh Davis — FULL TEAM

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Dave Fenley; Rachel Messer; Chris Kroeze; Kayley Hill; Caeland Garner; Katrina Cain; — FULL TEAM

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Anthony Arya; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Natalie Brady; Jarred Matthew; Jake Wells; Funsho; — FULL TEAM

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; Natasia Greycloud; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Joey Green; Zaxai; Lela; Matt Johnson; — FULL TEAM