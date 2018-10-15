Teresa Giudice Seemingly Breaks Silence On Joe’s Deportation With Cryptic Crying Photo

Four days after a judge told Joe Giudice he would be deported after completing his prison sentence, his wife, Teresa, broke her silence on social media — and her cryptic post seems to be a reaction to the judge’s decision.

Teresa Giudice posted a photo of the Statue of Liberty crying on Instagram Oct. 14, which she captioned with several ‘praying hands’ emojis. While she didn’t expand on her reason for the post, it definitely seems to be her first public acknowledgment of her husband, Joe Giudice’s, looming deportation. This was Teresa’s first post on Instagram since Oct. 10, when a judge ordered Joe be deported back to Italy after his 41-month prison sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud. He is more than halfway through the sentence at this time.

When the judge told Joe his decision, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was left stunned. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” he argued. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now.” Teresa previously served an 11 month sentence for the fraud charges, beginning in Jan. 2015. There are reportedly no plans for Teresa and her four kids to move to Italy with Joe when he is deported, according to TMZ. He has a chance to file an appeal to the judge’s decision by Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, the couple’s oldest daughter, Gia, 17, previously took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the judge’s decision. The teenager re-posted a video that referred to the deportation decision as “racist,” and captioned it, “Spread the word, couldn’t have said it better mysel. I love you daddy, let’s fight this!”

Joe moved to the United States from Italy when he was just a year old, but never sought citizenship, which is why he’ll be deported.