‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Breaks Down In Tears After Her ‘Petty’ Ex Dakota Kicks Her Out

Bristol Palin was left heartbroken during the Oct. 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when she came home to find out that her ex, Dakota, had kicked her out of their bedroom.

Bristol Palin, 27, definitely wanted a divorce from her husband, Dakota Myer, 30, but when she returned home from a trip during the Oct. 15 episode of Teen Mom OG, she had no idea she’d walk into the house to find that her stuff was moved to a different bedroom. “Did daddy move all of mommy’s stuff in here?” Bristol asked the couple’s two daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1, upon noticing the surprising change in the household. The pair ended things in front of a Teen Mom OG producer during last week’s episode, but when she spoke to one of the producers this week, she revealed why she’s so heartbroken over what’s going on. “I have no idea where [Dakota] is. When we filmed here that one day, that’s the last time I saw him. I’m just disappointed I guess that [this is] how he wants to be,” she said before adding, “I’m hoping [Sailor’s] at an age where she doesn’t understand it. Hopefully, she just thinks he’s at work. That’s what I always tell her. I don’t know where he’s at, and I don’t blame him for not wanting to be around me, I just think it’s complete BS that my stuff is moved.”

“I’m just disappointed because it’s like, in our divorce, I didn’t ask for anything. All I asked for was the money that I put into this house, to have that back. Even with all the furniture and stuff, like I bought everything in this house. I’m not going to be petty, I’m not going to take any of that. I’m not going to like sit here and take the dishes that I bought — I’m not going to do anything like that, and [what he did], to me, is just petty,” Bristol explained to Kristen, as she cried and bent over in agony while standing in the middle of her kitchen.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne caused a scene at her family’s BBQ after her dad told her he loves her — but only under certain conditions. She unsurprisingly got upset over this admission, but she eventually directed her anger at boyfriend Zach, when Zach refused to kick his obnoxious friend out of the party. Apparently, Zach’s friend was drinking a bit too much and acting up, so Cheyenne asked him to leave. But Zach didn’t want to kick him out, so Cheyenne eventually asked both of them to leave. When all was said and done, however, they made up and kissed each other, so it looks like they will leave that fight in the past!

Later, Amber started prepping for a month-long trip to Los Angeles, where Andrew needed to be in order to do some work for a new project. So they, along with baby James, packed up their begs and headed to California by the end of the episode. But before they went, they had some time with Leah. And while Leah was visiting, Gary told Amber that he was looking for his biological father and had hired a private investigator to help him. However, when he asked his mom for more details on his dad, she was pretty hesitant on telling him anything.

Finally, Maci gave a speech about PCOS in Washington, D.C., and Catelynn and Tyler further dealt with the aftermath of her rehab stay. They actually made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, which led Catelynn to realizing just how badly Tyler was affected by her depression. In turn, she decided to fill out that questionnaire that his therapist sent home with him last week so they can soon go to a couple’s therapy session together.