Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Stars Who Make Sports Bras With Leggings Look Super Sexy

Sometimes you just want to be comfortable! Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo and more celebs have mastered the art of making leggings and sports bras look super cool. Check out the pics!

Whether you’re going to the gym, the airport, or to just pick up some groceries, you’re likely prioritizing comfort over style. But celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have thankfully perfected the athleisure look and made it super chic in the process. From bold colors to sheer cutouts, there are plenty of ways to customize the simple sports bra and leggings look.

Culpo has sported this look multiple times, and recently stepped out in a particularly cool rendition of the trend. While out in Beverly Hills on Oct. 5, the model flashed her toned abs in a standard white crop top which she paired with her more eccentric blue and white leggings. Culpo completed her look with reflective sunglasses, white and pastel blue sneakers, silver bracelets, and a black tote bag. If you’re worried about getting cold in this skin-baring look, you can easily do what the former Miss USA did and wrap a cute sweater around your waist!

Not only is this ensemble great for daily wear, but it will also work as a Halloween costume (apparently). Last month, Urban Outfitters began selling an “Influencer” costume that’s comprised of, you guessed it, leggings and a sports bra. It’s pretty much exactly the same look that Paris Hilton wore to mimic Kim Kardashian for Yeezy‘s season 6 campaign.

“Channel Instagram style in this low key costume set worthy of a superstar influencer. Featuring a minimalist sporty-chic sports bra + leggings in muted tonal hues for a look that’s so now,” the description reads. It’s being sold for $59 and doesn’t include the black baseball cap, blonde wig, sunglasses, white Fila sneakers or fleece jacket that the model used to finish the look.

If you want inspiration for your new gym uniform or your trendy Halloween costume, then get clicking through the gallery above!