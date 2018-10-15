Selena Gomez Puts Career On Hold Amidst ‘Breakdown’ 8 Weeks After Confirming New Album Was Coming

Selena Gomez has reportedly decided to cancel all of her upcoming events until further notice in wake of her alleged ’emotional breakdown’ and subsequent rehab stint. Here’s what we know..

Selena Gomez, 26, is reportedly stepping away from the spotlight indefinitely. The singer’s management team has “canceled everything on her calendar from this point forward,” in wake of her alleged emotional breakdown, according to Radar Online. “Selena will not be doing any work right now and her main priority should be to get the help she needs,” a source claims. While this may be sad news for Selena Gomez fans, she certainly needs to put herself first during this sensitive time.

In the midst of her mental health struggles, Selena recently completed filming on A Rainy Day In New York. Additionally, her new song “Taki Taki”, which also features DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B, was also released. However, the outlet reports that Sel will not be doing any press to promote either project in wake of her personal matters. — HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Selena Gomez regarding this report.

Many fans are worried about the upcoming album Sel promised would be released very soon. “There is no might, there is an album,” Selena said during an interview with BBC’s The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw in December 2017. “I think it’s fair to say that people know the year I’ve had and I’ve poured my heart into my music. I wanted it to be fresh, it wasn’t really about charts for me or numbers. It was more about what I can creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon,” she continued. Then, in August 2018, Sel told fans on an Instagram live-stream that the album is done and that she was shooting for an early 2019 release.

As you may know, news of Selena’s alleged “emotional breakdown” broke on October 11. The “Wolves” singer was reportedly hospitalized twice, two weeks prior to the news. — The first time was for alleged complications due to her lupus and kidney transplant, which she underwent in the summer of 2017. And, the second time was for a reported emotional breakdown because she was overwhelmed by her health issues, combined with her anxiety and depression. However, other reports also claimed that her emotional troubles also stemmed from her ex, Justin Bieber‘s engagement with Hailey Baldwin.

Selena is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is reportedly receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT). — A cognitive behavioral therapy that attempts to change negative thinking patterns.

Ahead of her reported breakdown, she revealed that she was taking a break from social media. And, before leaving social media, Selena did an Instagram Live, where she answered fan questions, and said that depression had consumed her life for five years.

Our thoughts are with Selena Gomez during this difficult time.