Scott Disick ‘Furious’ Kourtney Kardashian Took Son On Double Date With Luka Sabbat, 20

What goes around comes around, right? After Kourtney gave Scott a hard time for introducing their kids to his girlfriend, he’s giving her a taste of her own medicine, a source tells HL exclusively.

Who can blame him? Kourtney Kardashian, 39, brought her eight-year-old son Mason out on a lunch date with her new beau Luke Sabbat, 20 — and her ex is NOT happy, a source close to Scott Disick, 35, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott became furious when he found out Kourtney brought Mason out on a recent double date with Luka and Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid,” the insider said. “Scott thinks it is hypocritical and a total double standard after Kourtney gave him such a hard time over Sofia meeting the kids when he first started dating her. He thinks it is inappropriate and just not cool that Kourtney would bring Mason along on a romantic lunch date behind his back and without consulting him first.”

Makes sense, right? It is a mirror image of the situation that had Kourtney so angry on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, but maybe she was just trying to give Scott a taste of his own medicine. Who knows! That isn’t the only reason her ex is mad, though. “Scott thinks Luka is really young, and he cannot believe Kourtney is all that serious about him, so he fears that a situation like that can be confusing for Mason,” the source added. “Scott is not happy about it at all.” But considering Scott’s girlfriend is Sofia Richie, 20, and Kourtney’s last boyfriend was Younes Bendjima, 25, it’s safe to say that their kids might have gotten used to their parents’ young partners by now.

Kourtney has been seeing Luka since mid-September, although the jury is still out on whether the cute couple is committed or just a fling. So far, they’ve been out multiple times to have dinner and go shopping. Kourtney was all smiles on their last date, wearing a sheer top and snakeskin pants. She looked carefree with her new S.O., so if Scott has expressed his anger at her bringing her son on a double date, she doesn’t look too upset about it.

We wonder if her other littles ones, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3, have met Luka yet?

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Scott Disick’s rep, who had no comment.