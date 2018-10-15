Ronda Rousey Blasts ‘Backstabbing Bellas’ As The Wrestlers Go To War On Instagram

Ronda Rousey slammed both Nikk & Brie Bella, calling them the ‘Do Nothing Bellas’ & claiming they backstabbed her! Read their heated back-and-forth here!

Get out some popcorn, because this drama is about to get good. Calling them the “Do Nothing Bellas,” Ronda Rousey took to Instagram to slam Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie. Showcasing a picture of the three of them hugging above a photo of Nikki and Brie teaming up on her, Ronda wrote, “No exaggeration these pictures were taken only minutes apart. That was my mistake. I should have known better than to trust the backstabbing Bellas…. Don’t miss #RAW tonight cause @thenikkibella and @thebriebella are gunna learn betraying me was the stupidest thing they ever could have done. And considering their extensive record of idiocy, that’s really saying something.”

Of course, Nikki wasn’t going to let her words go unchecked. “In response to your post @rondarousey You may think I’m a “DNB” but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE,” she wrote.

“I defended a championship for 301 days,” she continued. “I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a ‘DNB’ look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the ‘DNB’.” Check out their back-and-forth below!

We reported earlier how Nikki admitted why she doesn’t want to discuss her past failed romance with John Cena. “We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” Nikki told Cosmopolitan. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”

We'll keep you posted on how this feud develops.