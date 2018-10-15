Rihanna ‘Flattered’ Drake Wanted A Family With Her: Why They Could Still Get Married & Have Babies

After the internet nearly broke when Drake said he had wanted to start a family with Rihanna, everyone has anxiously awaited her reaction. Well, look no further!

Drake admitted on HBO’s The Shop with LeBron James and Maverick Carter that he had once wanted to marry and start the ‘perfect’ family with none other than Rihanna! After he got in his feelings, many wondered what Riri thought of his honesty, especially after she had slammed him in Vogue and it seemed like the two weren’t on the best of terms. However, when they were together, we hear that the Bad Gal definitely had similar thoughts to the ones Drizzy opened up about! “Rihanna is flattered to hear that Drake wanted a family with her, cause for a brief time, she wanted that with him too,” an insider close to the “Stay” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In a way she feels sad about what could have been between them but she also feels kinda mad, too. Rih feels like Drake had a chance to have it all with her and he blew it, and now she is left to think about what could have been.”

The source continued, “Rihanna has moved on and she doesn’t really feel that way anymore about him, but the latest comments did get Rihanna thinking maybe one day, if the timing was right, maybe they could get married and make gorgeous babies together after all.” Oh man, now Drake’s got Rihanna in her feelings. In all seriousness, Drake was super candid with Bron and Maverick, when he said, “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect.’ vIt looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

Riri and Drake have been on and off since 2012, going from collaborators to lovers to friends, and continued in that rotation until they officially called it quits in October 2016, and the “God’s Plan” rapper began dating several different women. Now, he has a son, and told the men that he’s focused on co-parenting and being “a great father.” We’ll have to wait and see if Riri and Drake will end up having their fairytale.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Rihanna for this story.