Wow! Porsha has shared tons of baby bump pics, but she just let fans in on a majorly intimate moment. We don’t know what’s cuter — the little one’s heartbeat or Porsha’s huge smile!

Get ready to have your heart melted because Porsha Williams, 37, just posted the cutest video of all time. The mom-to-be, who announced that she was expecting her first child back in September, listened to her baby’s heartbeat during her first sonogram — and she couldn’t have looked happier! While we loved hearing the baby’s whooshing heartbeat, nothing could beat the look on Porsha’s face as she listened to the little one inside of her. There was such pure joy on the reality star’s face that not even her massive engagement ring or bare baby bump could distract from. “Alexa play ‘Nothing Even Matters’ Lauren Hill & D’Angelo,” she wrote. “We are truly blessed.”

And to think we thought Porsha’s latest PDA pic with fiancee Dennis McKinley was the sweetest thing she’d posted! As adorable as the couple looked cradling her baby bump and leaning in for a kiss, nothing can top this sonogram video — especially since we know how badly Porsha wanted a baby after suffering a miscarriage. In fact, that tragedy kept her from sharing her exciting news for awhile. “She was incredibly traumatized by the miscarriage she had so she really just had to take all the steps to keep this a secret until she felt confident the pregnancy would go to full term,” a source close to the mom-to-be told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s into her second trimester now and everything is going so good, she felt like it was safe to share.”

She pulled a Kylie Jenner for the first few months, hiding her baby bump from the world and dodging questions. But she made it — and now her little one is almost here.

Porsha has also kept quiet about the sex of her baby, although fans have speculated that the heartbeat in her video sounds like a girl’s. Only time will tell, but here’s to hoping she gets a little princess!