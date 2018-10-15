Pippa Middleton’s 10 Best Maternity Looks As She Prepares For 1st Baby

Pippa makes pregnancy look perfect! The mom-to-be has been putting her baby bump on full display lately in gorgeous dresses. See for yourself!

Pippa Middleton, 35, has incredible maternity style, and you know what that means! Her baby is going to be dressed to impress at all times. Ever since news broke that Kate Middleton‘s sister was expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, 43, back in April, she has been showcasing her baby bump in the best ways possible. Most recently, she stepped out in a forest green dress with a matching fascinator and black pumps at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding. Not even the big smile on her face could distract from the budding belly beneath her dress. And that wasn’t the first time she showed up to a wedding pregnant, but back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, her bump was teeny tiny. Pippa has come so far!

But she doesn’t just save her stylish moments for fancy ceremonies. Even when Pippa is out running errands or watching tennis games, she has stayed chic all pregnancy long. From summery white dresses to thick navy coats for fall, she has taken her maternity style seamlessly through the seasons. So what was our favorite look so far? While it’s hard to choose, we love the bright colors Pippa wore when she was expecting, which highlighted her bump. Who could forget when she paired a tan cross-body bag and a low bun with a sleeveless yellow dress? It was patterned with triangle cutouts, which would have been cute enough without her budding belly. That took the look right over the top!

We wonder if her sister gave her any tips for making pregnancy look so perfect? While expecting all three of her babies, Kate always stepped out in style.

But as much as we’ve love freaking out over Pippa’s pregnancy outfits, we can’t wait for her little one to arrive. Just think about all of the cute baby clothes! Her newborn is going to melt our hearts, we just know it.

Until he or she arrives, though, check out the gallery above for Pippa’s best looks over the past nine months.