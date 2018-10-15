Pete Davidson ‘Devastated’ Over Ariana Grande Split: He’s Still Hoping For A ‘Fairytale Ending’ With Her

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits, but the ‘SNL’ alum may not be ready to head for Splitsville forever! We’ve got all the details!

There was heartbreak in Hollywood on Oct. 14, as TMZ reported Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24, called it quits on their engagement after just four months. And although the two were spotted together just hours before the announcement of their split, the news broke a few days after the SNL alum may have hinted that their relationship was in trouble. The symbol of Pete’s love for Ariana, a bunny ears tattoo, was changed into a heart. Regardless of his cryptic message, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the comedian is “devastated,” over the breakup. “Pete is absolutely devastated that things didn’t work out, Ariana really is the love of his life, and his soul mate, his everything.”

Pete and Ariana enjoyed a whirlwind romance. They started dating in May and Pete popped the question with a $100,000 ring only a few weeks later in June. “Pete’s hoping that all is not lost though,” the pal continued. “And that they will be able to get back together again in the future, and still have their fairytale ending.” The New York native – who tragically lost his NYC firefighter father to the 9/11 attacks in 2001 – is no stranger to loss. “Pete’s been there,” the insider added. “He’s been in that dark place himself, after losing his dad, so he understands the importance of healing, and the intensity of emotions and anxiety severe trauma can throw up.”

Despite their heartbreaking split, the “God Is a Woman” songstress may still have an open door to rekindle a romance in the future, according to the source. “Pete still wants to be there for Ariana, even if it’s just as a friend, but he agrees they are best apart, for now at least.” Since the sad passing of the pop star’s ex, Mac Miller, Ariana has had a hard time dealing with the grief surrounding his sudden death.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep previously told HollywoodLife. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”