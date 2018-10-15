Pregnant Paola Mayfield Wears Nothing But Rose Petals In Sexy New Baby Bump Pic

Wow! Paola has been flaunting her baby bump all pregnancy long, and the ’90 Day Fiance’ star has never looked better. See her iconic maternity shot for yourself!

Paola Mayfield, 31, is such a hot mom! The 90 Day Fiance star had a sexy maternity shoot with her husband Russ Mayfield, 31, behind the camera and shared a shot to Instagram on Oct. 15. The reality star was wearing nothing but rose petals while in a bathtub, recreating the iconic nude moment from the 1999 American Beauty movie — except Paola’s bare baby bump emerged from the water. She has been making pregnancy look perfect since announcing that she was expecting in late July, and this picture is no exception. With her hair back in a top knot, Paola kept her eyes closed to show off her gorgeous makeup look. She cradled her budding belly with electric blue fingernails.

“People have asked me if I‘m ever going to wear more clothes, my answer is… do rose petals count?” Paola captioned the sexy shot. “You too could benefit from this home spa with rose petals, coconut milk and sea salt bath. Perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles relaxed. Thank you baby for my photo.” She also added with a hashtag that she was proud of her pregnancy body — and we don’t blame her! The reality star hasn’t altered her workout routine too much since finding out she was expecting, and her time in the gym shows. So it’s no wonder Paola has been flaunting her pregnancy curves in skintight dresses and teeny tiny bikinis. Just last month, she sported a red thong and crochet bra top in a couple of hot mirror selfies.

Paola and Russ tied the knot in 2013 and have been trying to have a baby for awhile. So after they suffered an unfortunate miscarriage earlier this year, it’s amazing to see Paola embracing her second pregnancy with so much joy.

They’re going to be amazing parents to their baby boy! And since Paola has been so willing to share her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, here’s to hoping she does the same once her little one arrives.