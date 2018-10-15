‘DWTS’: How Milo Manheim Is Keeping His Leg Injury From Getting Worse

Before week 3 of ‘DWTS,’ Milo Manheim suffered a leg injury. Ahead of week 4, Milo and partner Witney Carson revealed how he’s dealing with his injury and making sure it doesn’t get any worse!

Milo Manheim, 17, revealed that he had injured his leg before hitting the dance floor for week 3 of Dancing With the Stars. “I have officially injured my leg so I’m currently a little # upset,” he tweeted. The Zombies star still wowed with partner Witney Carson, 24, and earned a 29 out of 30 for their jive. Milo and Witney talked to HollywoodLife and other reporters after the Oct. 8 results show about keeping Milo’s leg in top shape as the competition continues. “We definitely are taking it easy,” Witney said. “The most important thing is rest, but unfortunately we don’t have the time to rest. We only have four days, and it is very important to do that.”

Milo revealed just how mending his leg: “Ice and heat and epson salt and baths. I am visiting the physical therapist everyday. She is helping me out!” Witney added, “Just pray that it doesn’t get worse!” Injuries are common among the Dancing With the Stars celebrities and pros since they’re constantly rehearsing.

For trios week, Milo and Witney will be dancing a salsa with R5 member and season 20 runner-up Riker Lynch. They’ll be dancing to “Adrenalina” by Wisin featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin. Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo Di Pace earned the season’s first perfect score with their sexy samba in week 3. Milo and Witney are still one of the frontrunners of season 27. Their perfect score is going to happen this season. We can feel it! Milo is determined to get his hands on that mirrorball trophy. “We are going to win!” Milo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If you don’t think that then you are thinking wrong, we want that mirrorball.”