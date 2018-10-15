Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? The Truth Revealed After She’s Pictured Buying Baby Clothes

Miley Cyrus was spotted shopping for baby onesies in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, and we know who the purchases were for, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out if this confirms she’s expecting!

“She would love to be a mother one day and she’d be a great one,” our source adds. “She is kind, maternal, sweet and loves kids, but she wasn’t out shopping for herself.” And her abs could’ve answered your pregnancy questions. “Her stomach has never been flatter,” our source goes on. “She is in great shape right now and not focused on starting a family at this time.” But it’s hard to see them, as Miley’s been out of the spotlight with an Instagram feed that’s wiped clean and rare appearances in public. And there’s an exciting reason for that!

“Miley and Liam have been spending a lot of time at the home she bought last year in Tennessee,” a friend of Miley’s EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 19. “It’s a gorgeous five bedroom home that’s only a few miles from the town of Franklin, where she grew up.” This isn’t simply a cozy retreat for impromptu getaways. The $5.8 million homestead sits on 33.5 acres of land, and the scale of the property isn’t the only factor you should be focused on.

“She’s been redecorating the place and slowly making it over into her dream home,” the friend revealed to us. “Miley isn’t talking much about her plans for a family, but she has always been clear that she wants to raise her kids in Tennessee, where she grew up.” Miley and Liam, who became engaged again in 2016, aren’t focusing on starting a family at the moment — but at least they have a family-sized house, and a go-to baby boutique, should that happen!