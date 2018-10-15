‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star MJ Teases She May Give Birth On-Air: ‘Cameras Have Been There For Everything’

Are you ready for it? Mercedes Javid has a baby on the way, and she might let fans tune in for the birth. MJ opened up to us exclusively about her pregnancy — and her plans for baby number two!

Mercedes “MJ” Javid, 46, hasn’t revealed her baby bump to the world since confirming her pregnancy this month, but Shahs of Sunset fans will get their fair share of baby updates soon. That’s because the mom-to-be told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reality show will cover her pregnancy journey. “The cameras have been there for everything that I’ve gone through,” she said. And since she’s been documenting her experience so far, Mercedes admitted she’d be open to filming her baby’s birth if it’s natural. Sounds like she really wants her fans to be able to follow along!

Rumor has it Mercedes and her husband Tommy Feight are having a baby boy, and while the reality star wouldn’t confirm or deny this, she did open up about their plans to keep growing their family! “I want two super close together,” she said. “I want to get pregnant the month after I give birth.” Wow! We can’t wait for MJ’s back-to-back babies — but it makes total sense that she’d want so many so soon. The Liquid Lips by MJ makeup mogul did struggle with infertility before becoming pregnant with her first child. Not only did she undergo IVF, but she had polyp surgery before that to better her chances of conception.

It’s been a journey, and it hasn’t been an easy one, but Mercedes stayed hopeful throughout. “I really had a lot of confidence and faith,” she said. “Of course, there are a lot of moments where it’s an emotional roller coaster, but I have to be honest, I just thought really positive through the whole thing.”

All of that positive thinking paid off! We can’t say congratulations enough to Mercedes and Tommy for their incoming bundle of joy.