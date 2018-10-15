Pregnant Meghan Markle: Will She Still Travel To Fiji & Tonga As Planned, Despite Zika Warnings?

Meghan Markle is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, and a royal spokesperson has confirmed whether or not Meghan will still go to the countries of Fiji and Tonga during the couple’s first overseas trip amid the countries’ Zika virus risks.

Pregnant Meghan Markle, 37, will still be going to Fiji and Tonga with Prince Harry, 34, during their first royal trip together, even though contracting the Zika virus is a risk in those countries. Meghan and Prince Harry sought medical advice and decided to continue with their schedule, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is in “good health,” but will not be attending the early morning Fiji War Memorial engagement in Suva or the Colo-i-Suva forest site with Harry. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s has warned that there is the possibility of the Zika virus transmission in both Fiji and Tonga.

The Zika virus is primarily spread through infected mosquitoes, but can be transmitted through sex without a condom, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and can cause a birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Microcephaly is a condition where a baby’s head is smaller than expected as a result of the brain developing abnormally. There is currently no vaccine to prevent or treat Zika.

Prince Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were expecting their first child on Oct. 15. Their baby, who is seventh in line to inherit the throne, is due in spring 2019. The news broke just hours after the royal couple arrived in Australia for their first international tour together, which will last from Oct. 16 until Oct. 31. The couple will be in Fiji and Tonga from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26. Harry and Meghan will spend the next 16 days on tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. It’s going to be a busy two weeks for the royal couple! Maybe we’ll get a peek at Meghan’s baby bump!