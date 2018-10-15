Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make 1st Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News – See Tiny Bump

Meghan Markle showed off her adorable tiny baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy news on Oct. 15 when she stepped out with Prince Harry for their royal tour in Australia.

Meghan Markle, 37, looked radiant in white on Oct. 15 when she stepped out showing off the smallest hint of a baby bump during her first public appearance with Prince Harry, 34, since the couple announced they’re expecting their first child. The parents-to-be made the exciting appearance as part of their first royal tour in Australia together and Meghan’s slim-fitting sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, which is appropriately named the “Blessed” dress, definitely helped to shape her still tiny bump perfectly!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t expected to welcome their little one into the world until Spring 2019 but they’re already receiving gifts for the upcoming royal baby. As the couple attended a welcome reception at the Admiralty House in Sydney, they were presented with a stuffed kangaroo toy and baby-sized Ugg boots from Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove. Both Harry and Meghan couldn’t stop smiling as they posed for pictures with the sweet presents. Meghan also exclaimed that the kangaroo happened to be their first baby gift.

It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are thrilled that they can now publicly share their happy news when out and about. For the past few months, Meghan has cleverly chosen some fashion choices that discreetly hid her stomach area so the pregnancy speculation would be minimal until they decided to officially announce it. It’s been almost five months since the royal lovebirds exchanged vows and now that they’re starting a family, things just seem to be getting better and better for them!

We wish Harry and Meghan a lot of amazing times as they get set to welcome their bundle of joy into the world next year! We’ll be providing updates on Meghan’s different adorable bump looks as she and Harry continue their royal tour.