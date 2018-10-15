See Pics
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make 1st Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News – See Tiny Bump

Britain's Duchess of Sussex arrives at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Royal tour of Australia - Day One. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk in the grounds of Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia. Picture date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. See PA story ROYAL Tour. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire URN:39143781 (Press Association via AP Images)
Meghan, right, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she and Prince Harry, left, receive gifts from Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Meghan, right, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she and Prince Harry, left, receive traditional Australian hats from Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Meghan Markle showed off her adorable tiny baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy news on Oct. 15 when she stepped out with Prince Harry for their royal tour in Australia.

Meghan Markle, 37, looked radiant in white on Oct. 15 when she stepped out showing off the smallest hint of a baby bump during her first public appearance with Prince Harry, 34, since the couple announced they’re expecting their first child. The parents-to-be made the exciting appearance as part of their first royal tour in Australia together and Meghan’s slim-fitting sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, which is appropriately named the “Blessed” dress, definitely helped to shape her still tiny bump perfectly!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t expected to welcome their little one into the world until Spring 2019 but they’re already receiving gifts for the upcoming royal baby. As the couple attended a welcome reception at the Admiralty House in Sydney, they were presented with a stuffed kangaroo toy and baby-sized Ugg boots from Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove. Both Harry and Meghan couldn’t stop smiling as they posed for pictures with the sweet presents. Meghan also exclaimed that the kangaroo happened to be their first baby gift.

It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are thrilled that they can now publicly share their happy news when out and about. For the past few months, Meghan has cleverly chosen some fashion choices that discreetly hid her stomach area so the pregnancy speculation would be minimal until they decided to officially announce it. It’s been almost five months since the royal lovebirds exchanged vows and now that they’re starting a family, things just seem to be getting better and better for them!

We wish Harry and Meghan a lot of amazing times as they get set to welcome their bundle of joy into the world next year! We’ll be providing updates on Meghan’s different adorable bump looks as she and Harry continue their royal tour.