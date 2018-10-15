7 Times Meghan Markle Fueled Pregnancy Rumors Pre-Announcement: Hiding Stomach & More

Finally! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry let us in on their big news. We’re taking a look back at all the times The Duchess had us convinced she was pregnant, even before her announcement!

It’s official: Meghan Markle, 37, is expecting! The wife of Prince Harry, 34, announced her big news on Oct. 15, but even before it was official, we all had an inkling that the couple would soon become a family of three. While the royal has been out and about more than ever, her body language has been a tell-tale sign that she had something to hide! Between covering her stomach on several occasions with her purse, or opting to wear loose-fitting apparel, she sparked pregnancy rumors, and now – the signs are all adding up! Join us in taking a look back on all the times Meghan fueled pregnancy rumors before her big announcement!

Meghan sent fans into a full-on frenzy on Oct. 12, when she wore a loose-fitting coat to the wedding of Princess Eugenie. Her navy Givenchy coat was stunning, but the forgiving silhouette had the internet convinced she was hiding a baby bump! Meghan entered St. George’s Chapel through a back entrance that day, shying away form cameras, just like she shied away from tight fabrics. The Duchess didn’t take off her coat through the entire ceremony, and while sure, she might have been cold, it’s apparent now she definitely had something to hide!

Just hours before her pregnancy announcement hit the internet, Meghan sparked a storm of pregnancy speculation after she touched down in Sydney, Australia. On her trip, Meghan was seen clutching two purple folders directly in front of her stomach, furthering rumors that she was expecting. She also wore a chic black and maroon wool coat paired with a pair of pumps, but it was the two folders that grabbed everyone’s attention that day!

The Duchess also go clever with her clutch on several occasions, perfectly placing it right in front of her stomach, hiding any sign of a potential bump. She added a little sparkle to an all black outfit back on Sept. 3, when she rocked a gold chain link Stella McCartney clutch with her ensemble. Once again, she sparked whispers when she kept it close by her side all night, blocking a clear shot of her stomach. Very tricky, Meghan! See all of the times Meghan incited pregnancy rumors by clicking through the gallery above!