Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Why Their Royal Baby Won’t Be Considered A Prince Or Princess

Meghan and Harry will be welcoming their first baby to the world this spring, but what does that mean for the royal line of succession? We’ve got all the details on where the little one will place — and what he or she will be called!

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, didn’t waste any time in growing their family! They got engaged less than a year ago and tied the knot in May, but the newlyweds are already expecting a baby. While fans couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry, they can’t help but wonder what the newborn’s official title will be. Since Harry is the Duke of Sussex and sixth in line for the throne behind Prince Charles, 69, Prince William, 36, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 5 months, his baby will place seventh! But he or she won’t get the Prince or Princess title his cousins have unless the royal rules are changed — all because Harry is Prince Charles’ second son. The little one will either be Earl of Dumbarton if he’s a boy, or Lady Mountbatten-Windsor if she’s a girl.

But keep in mind that the Queen can change this rule. In fact, she already did this for Charlotte and Louis! They technically weren’t supposed to have Prince or Princess titles as Kate and William’s second and third born, so who knows? Maybe she’ll issue another Letters Patent for Meghan and Harry’s child, granting him or her the same title as its cousins. But while Meghan and Harry’s newborn won’t have a seat on the throne and may not get a title, that doesn’t make us any less excited for them to welcome their first child to the world!

Since the former Suits actress is already twelve weeks along, she’ll be flaunting a baby bump soon, and giving birth in the spring. After so much speculation surrounding Meghan’s stomach since her wedding ceremony, it’s a relief to know she’s got a baby on the way. Turns out she was changing her hairstyle, wearing oversized coats and strategically holding folders for the reason we were all hoping for! We can’t say congrats enough.

The exciting news was confirmed in a royal statement the morning of Oct. 15. “Their Royal Highnesses are very pleased to announce the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in Spring 2019,” it said. “Their Royal Highnesses very much appreciate all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share their happy news.”

You know what that means! It’s time for Meghan to wow us with her maternity style. Luckily, both Kate, 36, and Pippa Middleton, 35, have set amazing examples by looking perfect all pregnancy long!