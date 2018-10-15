Doctor Says
Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy: Why She Faces ‘Minimal Risks’ With Her Busy Upcoming Travel Schedule

Meghan Markle shouldn’t worry about traveling at this stage in her pregnancy! An OGBYN told HL EXCLUSIVELY his recommendations for the duchess while she’s abroad!

Meghan Markle is not only pregnant, she’s also in the middle of her first international tour. However, OBGYN Dr. Peter Weiss of Beverly Hills told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Meghan’s traveling schedule won’t be too much of an issue or an impediment to her health. He admitted that she’ll have “[t]he same basic risks as anyone else…but less. I am sure she will not travel coach, so her worries for blood clots from sitting in a cramped economy seat will be less than the rest of us. Otherwise, there is minimal risk.”

However, when it comes to countries that have the Zika virus, like Tonga and Fiji, Dr. Weiss suggests that Meghan stays clear. “We do recommend that pregnant women avoid Zika infected zones. The CDC has recommendations about zones to avoid,” Dr. Weiss added. “Being a Princess will not matter to the Zika virus. That being said, even if she went to such a zone, the chances of her catching are small, but are much higher than if she avoids them.”

Dr. Weiss also added that she’ll need to rest the “same as any busy working woman” despite her princess status. “Rest as much as is needed,” he went on to say. “Trust your body to tell you when to stop.” And in terms of other precautions Meghan should be taking, Dr. Weiss had these suggestions: “Rest where you can, try to avoid stressful situations. Stop traveling if she has any complications, such as premature contractions, bleeding or other OB related problems. We usually recommend not to travel after 32 weeks.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Meghan’s pregnancy. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics from her royal tour in our gallery above.