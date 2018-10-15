Meghan Markle Continues To Fuel Pregnancy Rumors By Hiding Stomach With Folders

Meghan Markle spurred on pregnancy rumors once again by shielding her torso from view with folders as she arrived in Sydney, Australia as part of her tour! See the pics!

Is Meghan Markle hiding a baby bump? After touching down in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 15 with Prince Harry for her first major international tour as a duchess, Meghan wore a black outfit with purple lapels, which she matched with purple folders she was carrying. However, what was most noticeable was the placement of the folders… right over her stomach. Check out the full-sized pics below that has some convinced she may be expecting!

This is the second time in the last few days where fans have been convinced that Meghan might be expecting based on her outfit. While she was attending Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Meghan wore a very loose-fitting navy coat that matched her pumps and fascinator. “Meghan Markle is definitely pregnant. Her choice of outfits is giving her away,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Meghan Markle is either pregnant or the type to get chilly easily.”

We reported earlier how Meghan is looking to use this tour as a means to escape all the drama with her sister Samantha. “Meghan can not wait to leave on her big trip and escape all the stress and the noise of her sister Samantha,” a source close to Meghan told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though Samantha never managed to make contact with her it’s been a huge stress having her in London. Meghan is hoping being away will give her some relief from the anxiety Samantha is causing her.”

