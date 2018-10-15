‘L&HH Hollywood’ Recap: Lyrica & A1 Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby — Boy Or Girl?

A1 and Lyrica held a gender reveal party during the Oct. 15 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, but not everyone was invited. Get all the details, here!

Boy or girl? That was the question A1 and Lyrica wanted answered during the Oct. 15 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, when they held a gender reveal party. We, as viewers, still have no idea who the father of her baby is, but if you ask A1 and Lyrica, the baby is his. Brooke, on the other hand, has been busy telling people that 6 different men could be the father or Lyrica’s unborn baby. And A1’s mom still wants a DNA test, so there’s still a lot of drama surrounding this pregnancy, but one thing we did find out this week was what they’re expecting. And that would be a baby… BOY!

Armed with squirt guns filled with an unknown color (pink or blue), A1 and Lyrica stood in front of their guests wearing white body suits — fully prepared to squirt each other and find out what they’re expecting! Before the reveal, Lyrica said, “Today is the gender reveal and I’ve been waiting, it seems like forever, to find out if Baby Bentley is a boy or a girl. Either way it goes, you can call me a proud mom!” And A1 added, “I’m happy and in love with my wife, and I’m ready to tackle parenthood with her because this is a family now. My friends can have their doubts, and I’m still not happy that my mom don’t think this is her grandchild, but she’s going to have to either get on board or be left the odd woman out.”

Interestingly, neither Ray J nor Brooke were invited to the party, as they’re the two main players who have been gossiping about multiple guys saying they slept with Lyrica. Right now, all of that may be seen as “rumors”, but eventually, A1 is going to have to face the music and find out whether or not he’s really the father of Lyrica’s baby — at least, that’s what Brooke’s boyfriend, Marcus, thinks. And we couldn’t agree more. Despite that, A1 seemed super happy after finding out they’re expecting a boy.

“Baby Boy Bentley — it’s got a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? There’s nothing anybody can do or say to ruin my happiness. So don’t even waste your time. From here on out, it’s me, Lyrica, and Baby Boy Bentley against the world,” he said as the part came to the close.