Lena Waithe Reveals Why ‘Society Suffers’ When Women Are Treated Like ‘Second Class Citizens’

Lena Waithe shared her inspiring opinion about the importance of women being treated equally at Variety’s Power of Women event on Oct. 12.

Lena Waithe, 34, made a lasting impression when she spoke about women’s rights at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Oct. 12. The Master of None actress didn’t hold back about her opinion on why women should be treated equally and described the negative effect it can have on everyone when it doesn’t happen. “We should recognize the power of women every day,” she explained. “Without women, there’s none of us. We should be treated like everyone else and like equals and I think that when people treat us like we’re second class citizens, society suffers.”

Lena continued sharing her powerful words by admitting that the people she comes from had to survive intense struggles and it’s helped her to become the strong person she is today. “I come from a group of people that survived the middle passage,” she said. “You can’t not be strong when you come from that. Some black body decided that they weren’t going to die on their way over to this country, and therefore, I stand here before you today. That’s a really strong bloodline that i step forward in.”

Lena’s amazing thoughts are part of the reason she became the first African American woman to win a comedy writing Emmy Award. As part of the LGBTQ community, she’s inspiring not only women, but a wide array of people. By using her platform to make an amazing difference in the world, Lena’s getting her name out there in some of the best ways and she’s encouraging others to stand up for what they believe in.

Some of the other great women to make an appearance and be honored at the Variety event included Natalie Portman, Tiffany Haddish and Regina King. The annual luncheon helps to empower women by putting a spotlight on some ladies who helped improve their gender and the world by achieving and doing some incredible things.