Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick Is Looking ‘Younger’ & ‘Hotter’ — Would She Take Him Back?

Kourtney Kardashian is loving the way Scott Disick is looking these days! A source close to Kourtney told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s ‘impressed’ with him!

Kourtney Kardashian may be split up with Scott Disick, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a fan of his good looks. A source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how taken she is with Scott’s appearance lately. “Kourtney is impressed with how much hotter Scott is looking again these days,” our source said. “He’s taking good care of himself, he’s looking younger and more like the old Scott she first fell in love with. But as much as she can get nostalgic at times she’s not talking about taking him back. She swears she’s not interested in going there at all.”

Despite the fact she doesn’t want to get back together with Scott, Kourtney has no desire to strike up a friendship with his current girlfriend Sofia Richie. “Kourtney is definitely not prepared to build a friendship with Sofia at this point,” a source close to Kourt EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She is still adjusting to the idea that Sofia spends time with her kids and that has been hard for her to accept at times.”

However, when it comes to all of the time Kourtney and Scott spend together as exes with their kids, Sofia is relatively relaxed about it. “Sofia knew exactly what she was getting into when she started dating Scott. She understands that Scott had another life, and a family, before they started dating,” a source close to Sofia told us. “Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott and realizes his kids come first. She trusts him completely and has no issue with Scott traveling with Kourtney, as long as it’s always for their children.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kourtney and Scott. In the meantime, check out their pics together as a couple in our gallery above!