Kim Kardashian Is ‘Trying To Support’ Kanye West After Trump Meeting: ‘He Means Well’

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL about Kanye West’s recent controversial meeting with Donald Trump and why Kim continues to stand by her man.

Kanye West was harshly criticized after he publicly met with President Donald Trump on Oct. 11 and Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Larsa Pippen is speaking out about how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star feels about the whole thing. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Larsa revealed that Kim is willing to support her hubby even if she doesn’t always agree with what he does or says. “She cares,” Larsa said at the Rock The Runway Event Benefiting CMN Hospitals. “She’s a great wife. She’s trying to support him and he means well. He’s coming from a good place. Everything that Kanye does, it’s coming from a good place. Sometimes he’s judged and it’s based on other things. If you spoke to him you’d really realize that he really is a genius. He’s way ahead of our time.”

In addition to Kim’s feelings about Kanye’s politics, Larsa touched base about the brunette beauty’s own plans regarding Trump and some people in prison. “I know that Kim has a plan for the whole thing,” she admitted. “She really is involved trying to get these people out of prison or wrongfully accused or got sentenced really harshly. I feel like she’s really passionate about that but I haven’t really been keeping up with Kanye.”

Kim’s determination to help prisoners has been met with a lot of support unlike Kanye’s recent boast at the White House. During his meeting with Trump, he dissed Hillary Clinton and explained that he thinks the reason most African Americans are Democrats now is because of the country’s welfare system. He also talked about how he thinks the liberals need to understand that if the president doesn’t look good then the entire country doesn’t look good.

Kim and Kanye have both worked with Trump to get their voices heard and make a difference in what’s important to them. Despite the criticism, it’s understandable if Kim wants to support her man in any way she can.