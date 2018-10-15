Kim Kardashian Thrilled Khloe ‘Pumped The Brakes’ On Moving To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has yet to move back to Cleveland — even though Tristan Thompson is already there ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Here’s why her big sis, Kim Kardashian, couldn’t be more thrilled!

Tristan Thompson, 27, is back in Cleveland, with the 2018/19 NBA preseason already underway. However, his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and their daughter, True Thompson, have stayed back in California for now, and Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, is extremely supportive of that decision. “Kim is overjoyed that Khloe has pumped the brakes on her move to Cleveland,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is the decision she was pushing for, but she didn’t actually have a lot of hope that it would happen. When Khloe decided to hold off, Kim was genuinely shocked. She pretty much brought it up every day, so she feels like she had some influence over this choice.”

Our source adds that Kim is “proud” of Khloe for taking a step back and making this decision for herself. “She feels it’s the empowered thing to do,” our insider explains. “Instead of trying to bend herself around Tristan, Khloe’s doing what makes her happy. Kim feels staying in LA is the best thing for Khloe and True. She believes strongly in family and feels Khloe should stay close and let True grow up with her cousins.”

Over the last several weeks, Khloe has been posting cryptic messages that hint to trouble in her relationship with Tristan, and various reports have claimed that their relationship isn’t in a good place. Of course, the start of the new NBA season is understandably a difficult time for Khloe — after all, it was during last season that Tristan was unfaithful to her on more than one occasion. The two got past his infidelity, and spent the summer together in California, but it looks like Khloe has started having second thoughts now that basketball is back.

“Khloe is seriously considering taking a break in the relationship as the NBA season starts,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what’s best for them.”

In the meantime, Khloe has been spending time with her six-month-old daughter. She has not openly commented on the status of her relationship.