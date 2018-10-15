Keo Motsepe’s ‘DWTS’ Vlog: Trio Partner Scarlett Byrne Brings A ‘Different Energy’ To Evanna Lynch

It’s time for Trio Night! Keo Motsepe revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in his latest vlog that this week has been ‘hard,’ but Scarlett Byrne brings out a side of Evanna Lynch we’ve never seen before!

Trio Night is undoubtedly one of the toughest weeks on DWTS for both the celebrities and the pros. “This week was hard,” Keo Motsepe says in his latest EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife. “This week was hard. It wasn’t easy. I won’t lie. This week was hard, but we got through it.” Keo and Evanna Lynch, along with their trio partner Scarlett Byrne will be dancing a salsa to Little Mix’s “Black Magic.” Evanna and Scarlett go way back. They starred in Harry Potter movies together and are now BFFs!

“She brings a different energy to Evanna, which I like,” Keo reveals. “She brings more sass to Evanna. I love their friendship. I love their relationship together. They obviously worked together in Harry Potter.” Keo admits that he was worried about Scarlett’s ballroom skills, but “the girl can dance!” Could Keo and Evanna get their first 10 or perfect score this week? Time will tell!

The trio dance isn’t easy, and Keo pinpoints what makes the dance so difficult. “I think the hardest part of the trio is making the trio look good and effective at the same time, while everyone is doing something.” Keo says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “Like, even if I’m doing something with Scarlett, making sure Evanna is doing something has to be effective… It’s all about the picture, man. It has to be solid.” It’s a brutal week for Keo because he has to learn all three steps, but he’s excited to show the world what they’ve been working on. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.