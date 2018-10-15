Kendra Wilkinson Admits She ‘Gave It Her All’ To Save Marriage As She Signs Final Divorce Papers

It’s official: Kendra Wilkinson is completely divorced from Hank Baskett. After signing the final documents, Kendra said she was ‘proud’ of herself, even though she fought ‘till the last second’ to save the marriage.

“Hello my friends. Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” Kendra Wilkinson, 33, tweeted on Oct. 15, more than six months after she filed for divorce from Hank Baskett, 36. To say the former The Girls Next Door star had mixed feelings over her turning the page on this chapter of her life is an understatement. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save [the marriage] till the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Kendra filed for divorce on April 6, and she announced the permanent split from her husband of nearly nine years (the couple was married on June 27, 2009.) Similar to her message about signing the final documents, Kendra’s message was mixed with tears over the end of the relationship and smiles over the joy that they shared. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Kendra wrote in Instagram. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways….We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

It’s true. Despite no longer being man and wife, Kendra and Hank will be linked together, not just by the love they once shared for each other, but by the their two children: Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 4. In fact, after filing for divorce, Hank and Kendra acted as if nothing was any different, as a source close to Kendra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they wanted to ease their children into this new reality. The two exes did what they could to keep their routine “as normal as possible” for as long as they could.

Since the split, Kendra has undergone a major makeover by ditching her blonde locks to become a brunette. That wasn’t the only thing she changed, as she also supposedly got lip injections. She certainly was feeling her single self on her birthday, as she shared a sexy shower selfie. Clearly, she was ready to mingle. Months before turning 32, she asked her followers if it was all right for her to have sex five weeks after filing for divorce. “My heart is broken but I have needs. Lmaoooo.” Oh, Kendra. Never change, girl.