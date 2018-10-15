Justin Bieber Braves A Smile With Hailey Baldwin After Source Reveals He’s ‘Not Over’ Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is cheering up after ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez reportedly checked into a treatment facility! But what’s even more surprising is Hailey Baldwin’s mood, after a source claimed her husband isn’t over Selena on Oct. 15.

A smiley picture of Justin Bieber, 24, interrupted his chain of somber photos from last week. We saw him wrapped in his friends’ arms on Oct. 10, and then break down in tears as Hailey Baldwin drove on Oct. 11, after the report surfaced of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s check-in at a psychiatric facility on Oct. 10. So it was a refreshing surprise to see the “No Brainer” singer caught flaunting a grin as he and his 21-year-old wife left Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The last time the couple headed to the lunch spot, which was three days ago, Justin flashed the paparazzi a scowl! Hailey also shared her husband’s mood, as she was photographed laughing in the car alongside JB — interesting, considering what else made headlines today.

As we’ve told you earlier today, Justin’s reportedly “not over Selena,” which a source came forward to claim! “This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a super star, he learned a great deal from her,” the source told People on Oct. 15. “He may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to happy and healthy.” That’s a bit awkward for Hailey, who just married Justin on Sept. 13, reportedly in the backroom of a New York City courthouse. So why was she photographed looking anything but mortified?

“This is a really hard spot for Hailey to be in but she’s handling this with a lot of grace and maturity,” our own source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 15. “With all the history that Justin and Selena have, this isn’t easy for anyone. But, Hailey is putting aside all her feelings and just being there for Justin and letting him process everything.” Baggage comes with any marriage, so Hailey’s trying to not make Selena’s reported health problems about her! Read the rest of our exclusive for the full scoop on how much Justin relies on Hailey in the wake of the concerning report.

Selena checked into the psychiatric facility, based on the East Coast, for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), according to TMZ. During the two weeks before the Oct. 10 report came out, she visited Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles twice for her “low white blood cell count,” the outlet also claimed. After being unable to leave the hospital during the second visit, she experienced what some of the outlet’s sources called “an emotional breakdown.”

This report arrived barely a month after news of Hailey and Justin’s secret wedding hit the news, and just around seven months after Justin and Selena were last romantically linked to one another. The “Wolves” singer dated Bieber on and off-again from 2011 to 2018. Selena also revealed her battles with anxiety and depression in Instagram Live sessions on Sept. 21 and 22.