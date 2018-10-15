Justin Bieber ‘Is Not Over’ Selena Gomez Despite Hailey Baldwin Marriage: He Still Has Love For Her

Do you ever really get over your first love? Justin may have recently tied the knot, but Selena’s emotional breakdown is still really affecting him, a source says.

Fans can’t help but wonder if Justin Bieber, 24, has plans to visit Selena Gomez, 26, since her hospitalization — especially since a Miami music source opened up to People about the feelings he still has for his ex. “He is not over Selena,” the insider said. “This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a super star, he learned a great deal from her. He may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to happy and healthy.” Justin was seen crying in his car just days after his ex had an emotional breakdown. She was in the hospital for a low white blood cell count when she had a panic attack, and has since started dialectical behavior therapy.

But while Justin may still have love for Selena, a source close to his wife told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey Baldwin, 21, is supporting him through all of the emotions he’s experiencing. “This is a really hard spot for Hailey to be in but she’s handling this with a lot of grace and maturity,” the insider said. “With all the history that Justin and Selena have, this isn’t easy for anyone. But, Hailey is putting aside all her feelings and just being there for Justin and letting him process everything.” This might not be the ideal honeymoon stage that either one of them was hoping for, but we’re glad to see the newlyweds banding together during this tough time.

Justin and Selena have dated on and off since 2011, and their most recent rekindling ended just four months before Hailey started sporting her massive engagement ring. After moving so fast, it makes sense that Justin’s feelings would be all over the place in the face of Selena’s recent hospitalization — but here’s to hoping his emotional turmoil is temporary.