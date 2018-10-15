Jinger Duggar Shares New Pic Of Daughter In Headwrap After Appropriation Accusations

Jinger clearly doesn’t care what haters have to say about her daughter’s headwraps! It’s been two weeks since the new mom was accused of cultural appropriation, but Felicity is still sporting the same style.

Jinger Duggar, 24, made it clear that she wasn’t going to let mom shaming get her down when she shared a pic of her two-month-old daughter Felicity smiling after the little one’s headwrap was accused of cultural appropriation. And in case haters didn’t get the memo the first time, she just put her newborn back in a turban for her latest Instagram post. “Daddy’s girl,” she captioned the sweet shot of her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, smiling down at his daughter. Little Felicity is looking right at the camera in the pic, wearing a ruffly pink dress and a tan turban. While it’s not the same maroon headwrap that got so much negative attention at a Chicago Cubs game, it’s the exact same style.

It’s no surprise that Jinger would tune the mom shamers out and keep dressing her daughter as she sees fit. Even though the Counting On star has been bashed for letting her daughter wear bow headbands — which commenters have referred to as “suffocation hazards” — as well as baby mittens, Jinger and Jeremy have continued to post pictures of their daughter sporting those exact accessories. Lucky for her, the feedback has been very positive this time around. Maybe that’s because fans are worried the reality star will disable comments on her posts like she’s done in the past, or even stop sharing sweet shots of her daughter altogether.

This latest upload is proof that Jinger is ignoring all of the unsolicited advice and criticism she’s getting. Her husband has played a major role in helping her do so, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jinger has learned to brush off the trolls and could not care less what they say at this point,” the insider said. “At times she even stays off social media completely or turns off her comments to avoid reading the negativity. She knows it does not serve any higher purpose.”

We hope more mommas take note. Celebrity parents like Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Chrissy Teigen, 32, also have to deal with more mom shaming than most. Let them raise their kids in peace!