Jimmie Allen Gives Listeners A Taste Of His ‘View Of The World’ In Debut Album ‘Mercury Lane’

Jimmie Allen went from living in his car, to working as a janitor, to touring with Kane Brown. Now, the country music artist has released his debut album ‘Mercury Lane,’ and is sure to never forget the hard work that brought him here.

Jimmie Allen, rocking an embroidered jean jacket, baseball cap and cowboy boots, shook his head remembering when he first took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. It’s so significant for any country artist to stand in the center of that stage, but for Jimmie, who is black, it was a profound feeling. “I feel like as a black man in country music I feel like it is my job to let other black people know that there is someone who looks like you in this genre,” he explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “You’re more confident to chase something when you see someone who looks like you is successful.” Jimmie has been on the rise for the last few years, with his song “Best Shot” taking over country radio. Now, his album Mercury Lane is giving listeners what they have been begging Jimmie for — more music.

“It’s an introduction to my views on how I see the world,” the Delaware native, who grew up on Mercury Lane explained. “I always knew I wanted to sing, but country music made the most sense to me. I could talk about God, women and beer. It allows me to be myself and tell stories.” Jimmie does just that in his new album, with the song “Underdog” talking about never giving up, and his jam “American Heartbreaker,” that details a girl who “you just can’t get enough of.” Then, there’s Jimmie’s final track “All Tractors Ain’t Green,” which addresses his race. “Society and stereotypes will say this is what a default country artist looks like, but it’s not the case,” he explained. “I learned back when I was young/ Be who you are and know where you’re from/ And we ain’t got to be just alike/ Not everything is black or white,” Jimmie sings. Now that is something we can all get behind! Make sure to get Mercury Lane, available now!