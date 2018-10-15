Jennifer Aniston ‘Doing All She Can To Help’ Selena Gomez After Her ‘Emotional Breakdown’

As Selena Gomez recovers from her ‘meltdown,’ she’s receiving love and support from a lot of friends – including Jennifer Aniston. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jennifer’s heart ‘hurts’ after seeing Selena in so much anguish.

If there is any silver lining to Selena Gomez’s reported breakdown, it’s that she’s learning who are her real friends. Demi Lovato, 26, Cardi B, 26, and others have all show support for Selena, 26, including one of her closest friends — Jennifer Aniston, 49. “Selena has received an avalanche of support, as she is very well loved in Hollywood,” a Hollywood producer close to the Friends star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that Jennifer “is one of her biggest champions.”

“She is very protective of Selena and has close ties to her because they share a manager,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Jennifer is an extremely caring person. It hurts her heart to know that Selena is struggling like this and she is absolutely there to offer advice and support. She sees Selena like a little sister and is doing all she can to help her.”

Selena and Jennifer’s friendship seemingly started nearly ten years ago, when a then 16-year-old Selena bumped into Jen at the Women In Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards, according to E! Online. Six years later, they both were among the celebrity narrators who contributed to the 2015 documentary Unity, and in Dec. 2014, Selena shared a picture of her and Jen to her Instagram. “I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie Cake, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year,” she wrote.

“She’s just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of,” Jen said at the Cake premiere a month later. “And we’ve just met through our manager. She’s been extremely supportive and wonderful.” Selena took Jennifer up on that offer. She was leaning on her in August, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was looking to Jen to be her rock during this “tough year.”

Selena’s friends and acquaintances have been feeling for her in the wake of her “breakdown.” Demi, who’s dealing with her own problems, is “heartbroken” over what Selena’s going through, and Cardi – who worked with Selena on “Taki Taki” – sent a message to her “… I just want to let her know girl, you’re beautiful,” Cardi said. “Just hold on because even sometimes, I feel like I be losing my mind.”