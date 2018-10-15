Hailey Baldwin’s Supporting Justin Bieber Through ‘All His Emotions’ After Selena Gomez’s Breakdown

Selena Gomez’s ‘breakdown’ has left Justin Bieber an emotional wreck, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, is ‘putting aside’ her own feeling to be a rock for Biebs.

It has to be awkward for Hailey Baldwin, 21. Instead of enjoying her honeymoon period, following her marriage to Justin Bieber, 24, she now has to comfort her husband as he goes through his feels over his ex, Selena Gomez, 26. As Selena undergoes treatment over an alleged “emotional breakdown,” Hailey is helping Justin deal with his own thoughts. “This is a really hard spot for Hailey to be in but she’s handling this with a lot of grace and maturity,” a source close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s totally stepped up to support Justin through all his emotions on this,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. With reports claiming that Justin and Hailey’s marriage would have been one of the contributing factors triggering Selena’s “breakdown,” it’s no wonder that Justin might have a lot weighing on his mind. “[Hailey’s] his rock right now,” the insider adds. “With all the history that Justin and Selena have, this isn’t easy for anyone. But, Hailey is putting aside all her feelings and just being there for Justin and letting him process everything.” Kudos for Hailey for this, as her vows probably included her standing by Justin “for better or for worse,” and not “when your ex-girlfriend goes through a crisis.”

Hailey has taken the wheel — literally and figuratively – as Justin deals with all his feels over Selena’s hospitalization. She was driving as a tearful Justin was spotted in the passenger seat. Prior to this, Justin looked crushed as he drove himself towards a church service on Oct. 10. Days later, while the couple was walking towards Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, Justin gripped his wife’s hand. With stone faces, the two attempted to keep their emotions in check while avoiding the paparazzi.

Justin remains “worried” about Selena’s health, a source close to the “Sorry” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, but he will likely not reach out to her. Not only does Justin want to respect Selena’s space, he also wants “to be sensitive to Hailey.” It seems that he will have to deal with his internal struggle, but thankfully, he won’t have to do it alone. Justin now has Hailey to help him navigate his feelings.