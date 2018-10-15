Blake Shelton’s Pushing Gwen To Make Joint Album: He Wants To Be The Modern ‘Johnny & June Cash’

How did we get this lucky?! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that country superstar Blake Shelton wants to make a collaborative album with his lady, Gwen Stefani!

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 49, are one of music’s biggest power couples, but their hold on the industry could get even bigger. The two musicians have talked about teaming up for a joint album, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! “Blake would love to make an album with Gwen…he would love for them to be a modern version of Johnny and June Cash, so they can work together and tour together,” a close source to Blake shared. We are so here for this!

Not so fast though – the source also said that Gwen may not be onboard with Blake’s idea. “Gwen is a little more realistic though, and she wonders how they could meld their very different music styles together, because she wants to always remain authentic. Blake is very much of the belief set though that where there’s a will there’s a way so, he constantly brings it up and it’s definitely a discussion point, so never rule it out, although he takes a lot more seriously than Gwen,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both musicians for comment.

Given their colliding careers and joint lives, will the pair be tying the knot soon? We previously reported that while we might have to wait for a wedding, the two have thought of what their big day would be like! “There isn’t anything brewing on a specific engagement or time for the two to get married, but one thing they would love to see happen at their future wedding that they have talked about a couple times is that they’d like Kelly Clarkson to sing for them at it,” our source said. “They are such great friends and Blake would like to have Kelly share in that moment with her beautiful voice. It would be very special.”

While a collab between these two would be a dream, Gwen seems to be doing just fine on her own. On Sept. 27, Gwen took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release of her deluxe Christmas album. The new version of her previously released Xmas album will hold five new songs, in addition to the 12 original fan favorites. The album is set to release on Oct. 26. Xmas came early for fans of Gwen!