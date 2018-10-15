‘Good Trouble’s Cierra Ramirez: Mariana Will ‘Struggle’ With ‘Finding Her Place’ In Spinoff

‘The Fosters’ spinoff ‘Good Trouble’ is set to premiere in 2019, and HollywoodLife got some EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Cierra Ramirez about what’s ahead for Mariana in the ‘edgier and sexier’ series.

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) are ready to embark on their next adventure together. Good Trouble, the highly-anticipated spinoff of the hit Freeform series The Fosters, will make its debut in 2019. The series will revolve around Mariana and Callie as they kickstart their careers and new relationships in Los Angeles. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Cierra Ramirez about the evolution of Mariana in the spinoff.

“It takes place a couple of weeks after the wedding or the series finale,” Cierra revealed. “Mariana and Callie move to LA together. Callie’s working in law, and Mariana’s working at a tech startup as an engineer. They’re going to kind of take on their 20s together. I think moving to a new city and feeling like you have everything together, their dreams of that get crushed really quick when you don’t get handed things. You really have to work for them. I think Mariana has an idea of what her work experience is going to be like, and it’s just the complete opposite. She’s going to kind of struggle this season finding her place in the tech world, as a Latina woman in tech. You’re going find her trying to fight the patriarchy but also kind of knowing her place in this work world where she’s trying to get ahead. You know Mariana doesn’t take no for an answer. If there’s something wrong in her life, she’s going to fix it. I’m excited for people to see that.”

The show will also star Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, and Roger Bart as series regulars. If you loved The Fosters, you’re going to love Good Trouble. “It has the same heart you know and love about The Fosters,” Cierra continued. “It doesn’t stray very far from anything topical, and the beauty about it being set 5 years in the future is that it’s actually current day. It’s more relevant than ever, but it is a lot edgier and sexier. You’ll see these girls in a way that you’ve never seen them before. Mariana’s 22, Callie’s 23-24, but it’s really fun. It feels different, but it feels the same. It’s really weird. I think one thing I love about The Fosters is that it’s a blended family, and I think moving to this new town, at least they have each other, but they do create a kind of family of their own in a way.” We can’t wait to see what these fierce ladies have in store!