Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Tells Heartbroken Singer To ‘Keep Breathing’ After Pete Davidson Split

Frankie Grande is standing in sibling solidarity with Ariana Grande after her breakup with Pete Davidson went public on Oct. 14! See how he encourages her to be strong, here.

Frankie Grande, 35, gave big brother advice to Ariana Grande, 25…using her own words! A day after news broke of his little sister’s cancelled engagement and split with Pete Davidson, 24, Frankie took a break from exploring caves during his Iceland getaway to post an inspiring Instagram Story video on Oct. 15. “Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland,” the former Big Brother contestant started to say. But Ari didn’t escape to the Nordic country after her breakup. Frankie’s just playing her track and ode to anxiety, “Breathin.” Frankie started to sing along and then added, “You know you got to keep — keep on breathin’. That’s true!”

The advice couldn’t be more appropriate because the “Sweetener” singer seriously needed a breather. That’s why her and the Saturday Night Live star called off the engagement, according to the original report and what we’ve heard! After her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s tragic death on Sept. 7, she realized she “couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged,” according to TMZ. After Mac and Ari ended their relationship in April, Pete proposed to her with a nearly $100,000 ring in June after dating for just shy of a month. Our own source touched on Ariana’s PTSD from another traumatic event that happened in 2017.

“They just genuinely decided that it’s best right now for them to be apart,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 15. “Yes, this is related to Mac’s death, in addition to the Manchester bombing [at her concert in May of 2017]. You don’t just carry on life as usual after experiencing that much trauma in such a short period of time.” Our source added that Ariana must “heal,” and that Pete, who deals with borderline personality disorder, can’t “fix” her. And this isn’t the only time Frankie’s taken to social media after life dealt Ariana a big blow!

After it was suspected that an overdose took Mac’s life, Ariana’s brother commemorated the rapper with a long tribute post on Instagram. In addition to praising the hit maker — known for tracks like “Dang!” and “Donald Trump” — for being “wonderful” to Ariana, he commended Mac as a hero. Frankie previously battled an addiction to alcohol and prescribed drugs after the Manchester bombing, as he detailed to People, but it was Mac who steered him towards treatment.

“He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them,” Frankie wrote on Sept. 12. “It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm.”