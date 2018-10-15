‘DWTS’: Milo Manheim & More Stars ‘Shocked’ Over Tinashe’s Jaw-Dropping Elimination

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, Milo Manheim and other competitors on this season’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ expressed their shock over Tinashe’s unexpected elimination on the Oct. 15 episode of the show.

Tinashe and her partner Brandon Armstrong shocked everyone, including their fellow competitors, when they got eliminated on the Oct. 15 episode of Dancing with the Stars. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with some of Tinashe and Brandon’s fellow dancers about the unbelievable results after the show and like us, they were trying to grasp the votes. “I don’t have any words,” Milo Manheim, who has been doing well in the competition, told us about his thoughts on Tinashe’s fate. “In my opinion, she was the best dancer in the competition. I’m shocked. I’m really shocked. “

“Scores are important but I think votes are more important,” Jenna Johnson, who received a very low score on the same episode, said. “Sometimes it just happens! Sometimes when it’s a good dancer just like Tinashe — She was the best one here, people forget that she still needs votes. She can’t just rely on being really great.” Witney Carson also chimed in with her reaction about Tinashe. “So shocked,” she said. “Tinashe was amazing. Get voting people!”

Like Witney said, in a competition such as DWTS, the voting is super important. Although Tinashe and Brandon were doing amazing all season, they weren’t as safe as they seemed. Last week they ended up in the bottom two and they seemed to already know that without the votes they weren’t guaranteed any top spot. “I could go through every season and great dancers that have gone home really early, because if we’re not getting the right votes, if we’re not reaching the right people, we’re touchable, everybody’s touchable on this show,” Brandon EXCLUSIVELY told us after the Oct. 8 episode. “Anything could happen every week,” Tinashe added. “That’s what people tell you all the time. So, like, never get too comfortable because you never know.”