Grocery Store Joe Does A Sexy ‘Magic Mike’ Inspired Salsa & Gets An Embarrassingly Low Score

Joe ‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson shockingly struggled as they performed a ‘Magic Mike’ inspired salsa dance on the Oct. 15 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson attempted to put on a sexy and impressive salsa performance along with Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball on the Oct. 15 episode of Dancing with the Stars but their efforts didn’t go over so well when the judges gave them a very low score. The performance was danced to the popular song “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred and featured a shirtless Joe and Jordan wearing overalls as Jenna got between them and worked her magic. The dance ended with the guys getting soaked under two showers on stage. The trio only earned a 15 out of 30 for the Magic Mike inspired routine which is not the score you want to receive when trying to win the dance competition!

Since the performance wasn’t eye-catching or bringing on the most cheers, the judges had interesting things to say to the dancers after their attempt. “That was a unique experience,” Bruno Tonioli commented. The timing? Non-existent. ” Ouch! Carrie Ann Inaba declared that Jenna was an MVP for “working with that.” Double ouch!

In addition to Joe, Jenna and Jordan’s low score, the trio night brought on the shocking elimination of competitors Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. The live audience and judges were truly left speechless with the unbelievable results since Tinashe and Brandon have been doing so well on the show. It just goes to show that no matter how safe the dancers think they may be, they will never know until the end! We look forward to seeing who gets closer the winning title as the season proceeds!