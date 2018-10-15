Chris Brown ‘Thrilled’ He Finally Squashed Beef With Drake: It Was A ‘Weight Lifted Off His Shoulders’

Chris Brown ‘couldn’t be happier’ after he united with Drake at the ‘Scorpion’ rapper’s concert on Oct. 12! Chris is focused on moving forward in a positive direction in all aspects of life, and this was the perfect start!

Incase you haven’t heard — Chris Brown, 29, and Drake, 31, are no longer frenemies! The two entertainers, who both dated Rihanna, 30, squashed any beef that was left lingering between them when Drizzy brought CB up on stage during his concert, October 12. And, we hear the reconciliation is exactly what Chris needed! “It felt like a huge weight was lifted off Chris’ shoulders to perform with Drake,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

“Chris was thrilled to be performing on stage with Drake and putting an end to their beef once and for all. He has matured a ton since becoming a father and always tries to be a good role model for his daughter,” the insider explained, adding that Chris has been working on himself as of late. “Chris is becoming a better man every day and finally letting his demons go. One way he’s trying to do that is by making an effort to squash any beef he had with Drake, and it definitely helped a ton,” the source reveals.

Ultimately, CB wants to be all about the positive vibes. “He just wants to move forward in a positive direction in all aspects of his life. This was a major step in that direction and he couldn’t be happier.” And, it seems like Drizzy feels the same.

The “In My Feelings” rapper took to Instagram after the show to post a photo, sharing the stage with Chris. “This is not a fan edit Last time I was on stage with Breezy was 2009 at Virginia Commonwealth University…tonight I got to reconnect with him for the first night at Staples! I love a good full circle moment. Thank you,” Drake captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, we also reported that Drake has a similar mentality as Chris. “Drake wants to cut as much unnecessary drama as possible out of his life, so he’s psyched to be cool with Chris again, and Meek,” a separate source told us. “After all that’s gone down this year, especially Mac [Miller]’s death, Drake has really re-evaluated what’s important in life, and what’s not.”

We’re glad these two were able to squash their beef!