Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence’s Wedding Plans Revealed: Why Planning Has Become ‘Stressful’

Preparing for a dream wedding is not always fun. Cheryl Burke and her fiancé Matthew Lawrence are finding that out the hard way, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

After dating, breaking up, making up and getting engaged, you’d think that preparing for their wedding would be a dream for Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, 34, and her fiancé Matthew Lawrence, 38. But HollywoodLife is learning that their plans have hit a few road blocks. In fact, a friend close to the lovebirds tells us EXCLUSIVELY that it’s all getting a little “stressful” for the couple.

“Cheryl and Matthew are madly in love and can’t wait to say, ‘I do’ during a small, intimate wedding,” our source says about the dancer and the actor who got engaged in May. “However, after a venue fell through, their fairytale wedding is becoming a little more stressful. They’re having trouble finding a venue that accommodates everything that they’re looking for. However, they really are aiming to get married on June 22 somewhere out in Malibu.”

When it comes to certain details, our source claims, that Cheryl and Matthew are sticking to their guns. “They are adamant that they do not want more than 50 people attending. The venue they booked fell through because it had a 10:00 p.m. curfew so now they’re back to the drawing board, which is quite stressful for the couple.” There is a silver lining though. Our source says, “Matthew has been extremely hands-on in the planning process, which Cheryl loves. They can’t wait to marry one another.”

No matter how stressful the wedding planning has become, however, the good thing is that Cheryl and Matthew have each other. They announced their engagement on May 3, after reuniting in February – 10 years after calling time on their initial year-long romance. So, the fact that they’re even worrying about finding a wedding venue is really – technically – a happy ending. And we’re sure that many brides and grooms can relate to that!