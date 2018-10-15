Cardi B took to Twitter on Oct. 15 to share a message that has fans seriously thinking she could have another bun in the oven just three months after she gave birth to her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B, 26, had her fans freaking out over the fact that she might be pregnant again after she tweeted a question that caused a lot of speculation. “Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again?,” the rapper’s tweet read. Although it wasn’t a confirmation of a pregnancy, it definitely gave an indication that Cardi’s at least thinking about the possibility of getting pregnant again soon. Since Cardi just gave birth to baby Kulture three months ago, some of her fans’ reactions were too funny.

“We ain’t even seen the first one,” one fan hilariously tweeted along with a GIF that read, “Girl, bye.” “Stop getting pregnant,” another fan’s tweet read. Others encouraged the mom-of-one to expand her family with hubby Offset. “No it’s your life. You might be now..those are God’s little blessings,” one fan wrote. “It’s better to get pregnant while young. Look at the kardashians,” another fan pointed out.

It will be interesting to see what Cardi meant by her question. She’s known for speaking her mind so she may have just been looking to see what kind of response she’d receive from her following. The new mom took to the stage for her first post-baby performance at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 and she definitely brought the house down. She’s proved that whether she has a baby or not, she can still work it and be successful with her talent and her fans’ support.

Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?😩😛 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2018

We ain’t even seen the first one pic.twitter.com/0AuE6JD7Xk — Queen Karri 😘 (@JadoreShyyy_) October 14, 2018

We’ll keep updating as more news about Cardi becomes available. She never fails to surprise us. From a secret marriage to a secret pregnancy (until she debuted her bump), she sure knows how to keep us on our toes and it’s what we love about her!