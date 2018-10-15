She’s always stunning! Cardi B bounced back so fast after the birth of her first baby — and the shiny jumpsuit she sported last night was the perfect reminder. See for yourself!

Does she ever take a break from looking gorgeous AF? Cardi B, 26, hit the club on Oct. 14 for a sexy date night with her husband Offset, 26, and could not have looked better in a shiny silver jumpsuit. The eye-catching outfit dipped dangerously low in the front and was baggy on the bottom, and the fabric hugged her tone tummy. With a flat stomach like that, it’s so hard to believe she was pregnant with Kulture just three months ago! The rapper wore metallic pumps and matching pink eye shadow, but left her cleavage on full display with a huge, bejeweled Cardi B necklace — like we’d ever forget who she is! With a pair of large hoops and lots of arm candy, she was impossible to miss.

Cardi and Offset were leaving Drake‘s show and heading to Argyle nightclub, and the Migos rapper looked much more casual than his wife. But with a red turtleneck under a dark denim jacket, along with black jeans, tan sneakers and a baseball cap, his look was on point as well! The best part of the whole ‘fit? At some point during the night, Cardi stole Offset’s hat and wore it over her own center-parted strands. Too cute! But this wasn’t the first time these two warmed our hearts over the weekend. In fact, Offset threw his wife a surprise party for her 26th!

To nobody’s surprise, Cardi stunned at that event as well. It was her birthday, after all! The rapper wore a pink and white trench coat dress with a matching hat on the side of her head and a pair of squiggly tights.

Her neckline was just as plunging that night, and her makeup was just as pink. We’re sensing a pattern here! Cardi knows what works, and she’s been showing off her flawless post-baby body since welcoming Kulture to the world. We can’t wait to see more!