Camila Cabello & Bazzi Share Major Chemistry In ‘Beautiful’: Watch Them Get Their Romance On

Are these two even acting? Camila Cabello & Bazzi share a series of incredibly romantic moments in their new music video for ‘Beautiful.’ Watch it here!

Camila Cabello, 21, and Bazzi, 21, released the video to their hit “Beautiful” on Oct. 12, and the dreamy visual will have even the biggest doubters believing in love. In the new clip, the two musicians live out a fairytale romance, and there’s an undoubtable spark of magic between them. Camila enchants Bazzi from the get-go, and the singer spends the entirety of the video attempting to get closer to her. The pair share a series of sweet moments, and the chemistry between these not cannot be missed!

Tension builds throughout the video as both Camila and Bazzi experience failed attempts to meet, but when they finally do, fireworks are in the air. The dreamy video depicts Camila as an angel IRL, and Bazzi follows wherever her wings go! We don’t blame him – Camila looks drop dead gorgeous in the visual. The singer may be wearing a masquerade mask in the beginning, but when she takes it off, she reveals of gorgeous beauty look, of shimmering gold eyeshadow, and glittering diamond shaped rhinestones around her eyes. It’s no wonder Bazzi is smitten!

The “Beautiful” video comes just five days after Camila released her video for “Consequences,” which featured fellow star Dylan Sprouse. The heartbreaking video showed Camila and Dylan looking like the perfect couple throughout the visual, but as the seasons began to change from autumn to winter, the pair ran into troubled times. That doesn’t stop them from sharing a sweet kiss in the clip though, and fans went wild over the incredibly romantic moment! We can hardly decide which music video romance we like more. Watch the new visual for “Beautiful” above, and decide for yourself!