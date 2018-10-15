‘DWTS’: Why Tinashe & Brandon Weren’t Surprised They Were In ‘Scary’ Bottom 2

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong nearly got eliminated in week 3 of ‘DWTS,’ and they admit that it was a ‘scary’ situation, but they weren’t caught completely off guard. Here’s how they’ll switch things up in week 4.

Tinashe, 25, and Brandon Armstrong were *thisclose* to going home during week 3 of Dancing With the Stars. The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, 52, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 32, were sent home, but it was a close call for Tinashe and Brandon. “I could go through every season and great dancers that have gone home really early, because if we’re not getting the right votes, if we’re not reaching the right people, we’re touchable, everybody’s touchable on this show,” Brandon told HollywoodLife and other media after the Oct. 8 results show. He’s totally right.

Despite the fact that they’ve had some of the highest scores in the first few weeks, Brandon and Tinashe were not surprised at landing in the bottom two. “You can never be surprised. Tinashe said it best. You can’t be surprised on a show like this,” Brandon said. Tinashe added, “Because anything could happen every week. That’s what people tell you all the time. So, like, never get too comfortable because you never know.” However, she did admit that “it was still scary. It was definitely scary.”

Brandon noted that they thought they played it “a little bit safe” on Most Memorable Year night. He said that nearly being eliminated made them both “realize that we can’t afford that.” He said that from now on “we have to go out there and just blast it and do what we do and stick to our style and just let it rip.” For their trios dance, Brandon and Tinashe will be dancing a tango with Paralympic medalist and season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy, 38. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.