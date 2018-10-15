Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Last Pic Together As A Couple Show ‘No Signs Of Split’

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson were seen together on the same day that they broke up! Check out their last photos that show no indication that they were about to split!

The last pictures of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have surfaced and it appears that the pair was still together on the same day they broke up. The two were spotted leaving 30 Rock at around noon on Oct. 14, just hours before the news of their breakup went public. “They were holding hands, she was cuddling with him and they both looked very much in love,” one eyewitness told DailyMail.com. “There was no sign from either one of them that they were about to split.” Meanwhile, the pair were pair also seen the day before too. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that Ariana showed up to support Davidson on Saturday night as he performed on SNL.

We reported earlier how Mac Miller‘s death factored into their breakup. “They just genuinely decided that it’s best right now for them to be apart,” a source close to Ariana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Yes, this is related to Mac’s death, in addition to the Manchester bombing [at her concert in 2017]. You don’t just carry on life as usual after experiencing that much trauma in such a short period of time. Ariana needs to heal.”

“She needs to sort her head out, along with her emotions and feelings,” our source went on to say. “She has gone through two absolutely appalling and emotionally damaging events and Pete can’t ‘fix’ her — they both know that, no matter how much love they have for each other.” Check out the pics of the last time they were seen together as a couple below!

