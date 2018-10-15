Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Why Mac Miller’s Death Was The ‘Tipping Point’ In Their Breakup

The tragic death of Mac Miller took a severe toll on his ex, Ariana Grande, and was a big factor in her breakup from Pete Davidson. Here’s why.

Ariana Grande is still reeling following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in September. Although Ari’s fiance, Pete Davidson, was by her side in the aftermath of Mac’s tragic passing, their relationship was not able to withstand the trauma she went through, and news broke that the couple had split and ended their engagement on Oct. 14. Mac’s death reportedly made Ariana realize that she “couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and [that] she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged,” according to TMZ. The site adds that Ariana was left an “emotional wreck” after Mac’s apparent overdose, which was the “tipping point that led to” her split from Pete.

“They just genuinely decided that it’s best right now for them to be apart,” a source close to Ariana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Yes, this is related to Mac’s death, in addition to the Manchester bombing [at her concert in 2017]. You don’t just carry on life as usual after experiencing that much trauma in such a short period of time. Ariana needs to heal. She needs to sort her head out, along with her emotions and feelings. She has gone through two absolutely appalling and emotionally damaging events and Pete can’t ‘fix’ her — they both know that, no matter how much love they have for each other.”

Ariana and Mac ended their relationship in April, and she made it clear on social media that his drug use and “inability to keep his s***” together is what caused the split. Just days later, she was romantically linked to Pete, and by May, they had gotten engaged. When Mac died, Ariana took to Instagram to apologize for not being able to “fix or take [his] pain away.”

In the end, Ariana was just too drained over losing her former love, and made the first move in ending her relationship with Pete, according to TMZ. He reportedly respected her decision, and they mutually decided to split.