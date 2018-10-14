Princess Eugenie’s Reception Dress With Tight Bustier Top — Shows Off Tiny Waist

After changing out of her gorgeous wedding gown, Princess Eugenie rocked a stunning reception dress in a cool rose gold shade. See it below.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, now Mrs. Jack Brooksbank, changed after her stunning Royal Wedding, and wore a form fitting champagne stunner by American designer Zac Posen. The bustier top hugged her curves, and showed off her tiny waist. She looked like she was at the Oscars. Gorgeous! The long sleeved dress had a full, flowing skirt and the color is said to be inspired by the “blush of an English rose.” She took off her tiara, but kept her diamond and emerald earrings, which were a gift from the groom.

It was quite a different vibe from Meghan Markle‘s reception dress, which was a pure white halter dress by Stella McCartney. For her massive wedding on Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie wore a gorgeous long-sleeved wedding dress with a v-neckline and deep back, showing off her scoliosis surgery scar. The dress featured meaningful embroidery and was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of Peter Pilotto. She wore Charlotte Olympia’s satin peep-toe heels. See more photos of her wedding dress and reception dress in the gallery attached above!

She skipped a veil for the church wedding, maybe because it was incredibly windy, but wore a gorgeous emerald and diamond tiara which was on loan from The Queen. The tiara was made in 1919 and given to the Queen in 1942. It’s so amazing to have access to The Queen’s collection! The Princess bride truly had a fairytale day, celebrating with close members of the Royal Family like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as well as friends and celebs like Kate Moss, Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and many more. What a fairytale day!