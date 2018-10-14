Paul Simon Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘Can’t Run But’ With Small Orchestra On ‘SNL’

Paul Simon slayed singing ‘Can’t Run But’ for his ‘SNL’ musical performance! Watch his unique rendition of it right here!

Paul Simon knocked it out of the park on SNL, as he delivered a haunting performance of “Can’t Run But”. Eschewing his normal acoustic guitar, he used an orchestrated arrangement that featured instruments like violins, clarinets and more. The end of effect? A jazzy rendition that nearly felt like a spoken word poem. Check out the entire musical performance below.

Last week’s musical guest was Travis Scott, and while some fans felt that he utilized auto-tune a little too much, there was one person who thought he did a great job. In addition, to sharing a video of his performance, which included a medley of his songs “Skeletons”, “ASTROTHUNDER” and “Sicko Mode,” she captioned the photo heart-eye emojis and wrote, “hubby.”

And before Travis, Kanye West drew some criticism after he performed on the show… dressed as a water bottle. That’s right, he was literally a Perri-Ye bottle. On top of that, he ended up delivering a pro-Trump rant that was eventually cut from the feed. “They bullied me backstage,” he said in his speech. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

